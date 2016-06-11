Pio Abad: 1975 - 2015, arts and retelling history

The Manila born, London-based artist Pio Abad has established a historical framework with this series of artwork utilising mixed media, including drawing, installation and photography.











While much of his works is concerned with the politics of the Philippines particular during the Marcoses rule, he appropriates everyday objects in his work, inviting the audience to reassess understanding of the Philippines today.











Si Pio Abad nang inilunsad ang kanyang eksibisyon sa 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art sa Sydney Source: SBS Filipino





Ang titulo ng gawa ni Pio Abad na 105 Degrees and Rising (2015) ay nagmula sa lihim na adio code na ginagamit US Army bilang hudyat ng paglikas Source: SBS Filipino



