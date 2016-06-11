SBS Filipino

Pio Abad: 1975 - 2015, arts and retelling history

The postcards and few of Pio Abad's 1975-2015 artworks on display at 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art

The postcards and few of Pio Abad's 1975-2015 artworks on display at 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art Source: SBS Filipino/A.Violata

Published 11 June 2016 at 11:56am, updated 11 June 2016 at 3:49pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Retelling a bit of history and politics through his arts, Pio Abad's 1975 - 2015 is being featured at the 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art in Sydney until July 9. Image: The postcards and few of Pio Abad's 1975-2015 artworks on display at 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art (SBS Filipino/A.Violata)

The Manila born, London-based artist Pio Abad has established a historical framework with this series of artwork utilising mixed media, including drawing, installation and photography.

 

While much of his works is concerned with the politics of the Philippines particular during the Marcoses rule, he appropriates everyday objects in his work, inviting the audience to reassess understanding of the Philippines today.

 

Pio Abad
Si Pio Abad nang inilunsad ang kanyang eksibisyon sa 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art sa Sydney Source: SBS Filipino


Pio Abad
Ang titulo ng gawa ni Pio Abad na 105 Degrees and Rising (2015) ay nagmula sa lihim na adio code na ginagamit US Army bilang hudyat ng paglikas Source: SBS Filipino


105 Degrees and Rising (2015) is a key work in Abad's exhibition featured at the
4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art
.

