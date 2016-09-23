Planned welfare changes draw fire from charity, migrant groups

Source: AAP
Published 23 September 2016 at 4:01pm, updated 23 September 2016 at 4:13pm
By Santilla Chingaipe
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A new Federal Government fund aimed at limiting future spending on working-age, income-support payments is facing criticism that it fails to address the causes of social inequality. The Turnbull Government has allocated $96 million for a program targeting thousands of people most likely to remain on income support for long periods, trying to intervene early. Image: Social Services Minister Christian Porter (AAP)
Published 23 September 2016 at 4:01pm, updated 23 September 2016 at 4:13pm
By Santilla Chingaipe
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share