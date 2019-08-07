Plans to replicate Gawad Kalinga Communities in the Western suburbs of Victoria

Gawad Kalinga and local councils in the Western suburbs in Melbourne are looking into ways to tackle homelessness using the model of GK communties Source: suupklied by M Vedar
Published 7 August 2019 at 3:23pm, updated 9 August 2019 at 4:30pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Sustainable communities finding various ways to tackle poverty have been at the centre of building Gawad Kalinga communities. In Victoria, leaders from the Filipino community and local councils discuss plans to replicate GK communities to help homelessness Gawad Kalinga's Jose Luis Oquinena and Melbourne based Marisa Vedar tell us more.
Published 7 August 2019 at 3:23pm, updated 9 August 2019 at 4:30pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share