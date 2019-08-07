SBS Filipino

Plans to replicate Gawad Kalinga Communities in the Western suburbs of Victoria

SBS Filipino

Jose Luis Oquinena (left) with Melbourne based GK members with Marisa Vedar (center)

Gawad Kalinga and local councils in the Western suburbs in Melbourne are looking into ways to tackle homelessness using the model of GK communties Source: suupklied by M Vedar

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 August 2019 at 3:23pm, updated 9 August 2019 at 4:30pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Sustainable communities finding various ways to tackle poverty have been at the centre of building Gawad Kalinga communities. In Victoria, leaders from the Filipino community and local councils discuss plans to replicate GK communities to help homelessness Gawad Kalinga's Jose Luis Oquinena and Melbourne based Marisa Vedar tell us more.

Published 7 August 2019 at 3:23pm, updated 9 August 2019 at 4:30pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
READ MORE

Soul to soil: GK Enchanted Farm and Plush and Play



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom