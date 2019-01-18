Plant-based diet and less red meat could make you healthy and save the planet

The call comes as international scientists set new guidelines for people to reduce the consumption of red meat by 50 percent and eat double the amount of fruits and vegetables to fight global warming and lead a healthy lifestyle.
Preparing a meat-free, dairy-free plant-based meal Source: AAP
Australian nutritionists and dietitians are urging people to switch to a Mediterranean or an Indian-styled diet which is more plant-based.
