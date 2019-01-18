SBS Filipino

Plant-based diet and less red meat could make you healthy and save the planet

SBS Filipino

Vegetarian diet

Preparing a meat-free, dairy-free plant-based meal Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 January 2019 at 11:49am, updated 18 January 2019 at 12:00pm
By Joy Joshi
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australian nutritionists and dietitians are urging people to switch to a Mediterranean or an Indian-styled diet which is more plant-based.

Published 18 January 2019 at 11:49am, updated 18 January 2019 at 12:00pm
By Joy Joshi
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The call comes as international scientists set new guidelines for people to reduce the consumption of red meat by 50 percent and eat double the amount of fruits and vegetables to fight global warming and lead a healthy lifestyle.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom