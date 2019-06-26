SBS Filipino

"Ploutos Coin" investment scam core leader arrested

Stacked cryptocurrency coins (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin) Source: iStock

Published 26 June 2019 at 11:36am, updated 26 June 2019 at 12:00pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Authorities in Cagayan de Oro City arrested one of the alleged core leaders of the "Ploutos Coin" investment scam that victimized residents in the city and the neighbouring areas last year.

