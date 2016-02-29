SBS Filipino

PM Asks Former PM about Tax Policy Options

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_476443.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 February 2016 at 12:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:46pm
By Zara Zaher, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has been seeking advice from John Howard about options for a tax reform package. Image: Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (AAP)

Published 29 February 2016 at 12:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:46pm
By Zara Zaher, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The former prime minister has weighed into the debate, warning the Coalition to be careful about making any changes to negative gearing.



Meanwhile, Labor says the Coalition is indecisive and directionless when it comes to tax policy and reforms.



 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January