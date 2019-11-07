PM rolls out cash for drought-hit towns

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a major stimulus package - after months of pressure for more support - as the country suffers one of the worst droughts on record.
Scott Morrison leads a press conference at Parliament about the Government's drought package Source: AAP
Published 8 November 2019 at 9:19am, updated 8 November 2019 at 9:25am
By Nakari Thorpe
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Drought stricken farmers will be offered millions in cheap loans as part of the Federal Government's drought package.
