SBS Filipino

PM rolls out cash for drought-hit towns

SBS Filipino

Drought package

Scott Morrison leads a press conference at Parliament about the Government's drought package Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 November 2019 at 9:19am, updated 8 November 2019 at 9:25am
By Nakari Thorpe
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Drought stricken farmers will be offered millions in cheap loans as part of the Federal Government's drought package.

Published 8 November 2019 at 9:19am, updated 8 November 2019 at 9:25am
By Nakari Thorpe
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a major stimulus package - after months of pressure for more support - as the country suffers one of the worst droughts on record.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom