SBS Filipino

PM says exception for Tamil family 'an invitation to people smugglers'

SBS Filipino

PM Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says making an exception would undermine the government's border policy Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 September 2019 at 4:59pm, updated 4 September 2019 at 5:08pm
By Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The federal government is resisting national calls to intervene and prevent a Tamil family from being deported. Prime Minister Scott Morrison warns any such intervention would promote people-smuggling.

Published 4 September 2019 at 4:59pm, updated 4 September 2019 at 5:08pm
By Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom