PM says exception for Tamil family 'an invitation to people smugglers'

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says making an exception would undermine the government's border policy Source: AAP
Published 4 September 2019 at 4:59pm, updated 4 September 2019 at 5:08pm
By Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
The federal government is resisting national calls to intervene and prevent a Tamil family from being deported. Prime Minister Scott Morrison warns any such intervention would promote people-smuggling.
