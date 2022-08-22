PM says migration is part of the solution to address national skills shortage

Highlights The construction sector is forecast to be facing a shortfall of 100,000 workers next year alone.

The health and childcare sector will need an injection of a quarter of a million new workers by 2025.

The IT sector is also struggling for qualified workers.

It comes as the government faces growing calls to increase skilled migration to combat a crippling labour shortage.



