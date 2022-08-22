SBS Filipino

PM says migration is part of the solution to address national skills shortage

SBS Filipino

Skills and Training Minister Brendan O'Connor and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (right) speak to employees during a tour of Cerrone Jewellers in Sydney.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks to employees during a tour of Cerrone Jewellers in Sydney. Source: AAP / AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 August 2022 at 1:23am, updated 23 August 2022 at 10:16am
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

The 12th National Skills Week is underway, targeting several areas of the Australian working landscape that are most in need of skilled labour over the next five years.

Published 23 August 2022 at 1:23am, updated 23 August 2022 at 10:16am
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • The construction sector is forecast to be facing a shortfall of 100,000 workers next year alone.
  • The health and childcare sector will need an injection of a quarter of a million new workers by 2025.
  • The IT sector is also struggling for qualified workers.
LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW
Filipino 23082022 JOBS SKILLS RNF.mp3 image

Migration is part of the solution to address the national skills shortage, says PM Anthony Albanese

05:47
Marking the beginning of National Skills Week, the prime minister has flagged more funding for training and vocational education.

It comes as the government faces growing calls to increase skilled migration to combat a crippling labour shortage.
FILO PODCAST INSTRUCTIONS
How to listen to this podcast episode Credit: SBS Filipino
Advertisement
READ MORE

Regional town of Horsham keen to attract more migrants long term

Share

Latest podcast episodes

WORKPLACE MENTAL INJURY.jpg

What can be considered a workplace psychological injury and can you claim compensation?

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Visa Application

Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt