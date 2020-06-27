SBS Filipino

PM still confident state borders can reopen on July 1

A police officer stops a driver at a checkpoint at Coolangatta on the Queensland - New South Wales border

警官在昆州及新州邊界Coolangatta的一個檢查站進行截查。 Source: AAP

Published 27 June 2020 at 11:40am, updated 27 June 2020 at 11:43am
By Biwa Kwan
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he is still confident borders can re-open on the 1st of July -with conditions.

It comes as national cabinet agrees to relax the four square metre rule to two square metres for smaller business premises.

Mr Morrison says state and territory leaders at Friday's national cabinet meeting agreed to stick to the timetable on lifting restrictions.

"And so to have those sort of broad brush type of restrictions really I don't think makes an enormous amount of sense. This is part of a more tailored, a more localised response to outbreaks. Of course people shouldn't be going out of those areas. And nor should people be going into those areas. That is how you manage an outbreak."

 

 

  • A further easing in restrictions were announced, including: a road map for the re-opening of entertainment venues; and the relaxation of the four-square metre rule for smaller business premises to two square metres

  • In Victoria, the COVID-19 clusters in Melbourne have grown, of the 30 new cases, seven are linked to known outbreaks and five have been detected in hotel quarantine

  • In Northern Territory, travellers will have to self-isolate for 14 days, at their own expense
 

