PM Urges Restraint, Ahead of Gov't Response to Safe Schools Review

Queensland Liberal National MP George Christensen speaking to the media

Queensland Liberal National MP George Christensen speaking to the media Source: AAP

Published 19 March 2016 at 1:31pm, updated 19 March 2016 at 2:24pm
The prime minister is urging restraint among coalition critics of the Safe-Schools-program, ahead of the government's response to a review of the national anti-bullying scheme. Image: Queensland Liberal National MP George Christensen speaking to the media. (AAP)

The initiative, aimed at addressing bullying, as well as sexual and gender diversity issues among students, is being debated in the parliament, amid calls from some coalition MPs for funding to the program to be axed.

