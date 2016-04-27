PNG to close Manus Island Detention Centre

The decision followed a declaration by the PNG Supreme Court that the centre is illegal.
Published 28 April 2016 at 9:21am, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:53pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Papua New Guinea has announced it will close the Manus Island detention centre, creating a major problem for the Australian government before the election. Image: Asylum seekers Manus Island Detention Centre 2014 (AAP)
