PNP and VP Robredo agree to improve implementation of 'Tokhang'

Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo is the current co-chairperson of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs. Source: AAP Image/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA
Published 15 November 2019 at 3:02pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Philippine National Police and newly appointed co-chair of Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs Vice President Leni Robredo have agreed to rethink and improve campaign against illegal drugs, namely 'Oplan Tokhang'. VP Robredo said that they need to improve the illegal drug campaign's reputation.
