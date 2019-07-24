SBS Filipino

Podium protest at the world swimming championships in South Korea

SBS Filipino

at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Sunday, July 21, 2019.

China's Sun Yang, centre, silver medalist Australia's Mack Horton, left, with bronze medalist Italy's Gabriele Detti right, (men's 400m freestyle final) Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 July 2019 at 2:33pm, updated 24 July 2019 at 2:58pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australian swimmer Mack Horton has refused to take the podium alongside controversial Chinese opponent Sun Yang at the FINA swimming world championships in South Korea. Horton has been a vocal critic of Sun who had been the subject of several drug taking accusations in recent years.

Published 24 July 2019 at 2:33pm, updated 24 July 2019 at 2:58pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom