Podium protest at the world swimming championships in South Korea

China's Sun Yang, centre, silver medalist Australia's Mack Horton, left, with bronze medalist Italy's Gabriele Detti right, (men's 400m freestyle final) Source: AAP
Published 24 July 2019 at 2:33pm, updated 24 July 2019 at 2:58pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Australian swimmer Mack Horton has refused to take the podium alongside controversial Chinese opponent Sun Yang at the FINA swimming world championships in South Korea. Horton has been a vocal critic of Sun who had been the subject of several drug taking accusations in recent years.
