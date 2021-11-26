SBS Filipino

Poetry, literature as a reflection of our lives

SBS Filipino

Filipino artists, News Filipino, Theatre, Literature

“The challenge in writing poetry is how to describe the current situation, history in very few lines.” Reagan Maiquez Source: supplied Reagan Maiquez

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 November 2021 at 2:44am, updated 29 November 2021 at 1:43pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

“Ilang Sandali Makalipas ang Huling Araw ng Mundo” (A Few Moments After the Apocalypse) is a collection of poetry by Melbourne-based writer Reagan Maiquez.

Published 27 November 2021 at 2:44am, updated 29 November 2021 at 1:43pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Ang Ilang Sandali Makalipas ang Huling Araw ng Mundo” was published in 2019. It was a finalist for the 20th and 21st Madrigal Gonzalez First Book Award by Likhaan: University of the Philippines Institute of Writing.

Highlights


Advertisement
  • Real-life experiences and events  like Australia’s bushfires and love stories were the inspiration for the poetry
  • He began writing the collection of poetry in 2015
  • Many of the poetry written in the book was based on reflections from tragedies, calamities in the Philippines 
"Poetry is a reflection of our history during the time it was completed but readers of the poetry can also have their own interpretation based on their personal experiences and circumstances. Poetry can also be a vehicle for narrating and interpreting history in literature form,” shares Reagan Maiquez, author of the book “Ang Ilang Sandali Makalipas ang Huling Araw ng Mundo”

ALSO READ / LISTEN TO



Listen to
SBS Filipino
10am-11am daily 

Follow us on
Facebook
for more stories 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?