Poetry, literature as a reflection of our lives

“ Ang Ilang Sandali Makalipas ang Huling Araw ng Mundo ” was published in 2019. It was a finalist for the 20 th and 21 st Madrigal Gonzalez First Book Award by Likhaan: University of the Philippines Institute of Writing.





Highlights







Advertisement

Real-life experiences and events like Australia’s bushfires and love stories were the inspiration for the poetry

He began writing the collection of poetry in 2015

Many of the poetry written in the book was based on reflections from tragedies, calamities in the Philippines

"Poetry is a reflection of our history during the time it was completed but readers of the poetry can also have their own interpretation based on their personal experiences and circumstances. Poetry can also be a vehicle for narrating and interpreting history in literature form,” shares Reagan Maiquez, author of the book “ Ang Ilang Sandali Makalipas ang Huling Araw ng Mundo”





ALSO READ / LISTEN TO











Listen to SBS Filipino 10am -11am daily





Follow us on Facebook for more stories









