Pokies clubs thrive in heavily ethnic part of Sydney

Published 20 February 2018 at 11:25am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:05am
By Omar Dabbagh, Leesha McKenny
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Many of Australia's poker-machine clubs brand their venues as pillars of the community, but some of the biggest are also spending millions on themselves. Image: Hassan Jaber talks about his addiction (AAP)
Published 20 February 2018 at 11:25am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:05am
By Omar Dabbagh, Leesha McKenny
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In a special investigation, SBS has obtained figures from clubs in one of Australia's most disadvantaged and ethnically diverse areas, where gambling addiction is rampant.