Highlights A major police blitz will begin in southwest Sydney on Friday morning (July 9).

Extra police are being deployed to ensure the public follows the health orders

NSW leaders and health authorities give emphasis on the serious situation the state is facing due to the Delta variant.

The state recorded its highest daily number of new cases this year as the state battles to lower infections, with the Premier calling the number 'too high.'

















