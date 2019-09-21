SBS Filipino

Polio in Philippines - is Australia at risk?

Health worker delivers a vaccine to a baby, east of Manila

Health worker delivers a vaccine to a baby, east of Manila. Source: AAP

Published 21 September 2019 at 11:32am, updated 21 September 2019 at 11:37am
By Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Philippines has declared its first polio virus outbreak since the nation was declared free of the virus almost 20 years ago. However Polio Australia says the risk of the disease spreading from the Pacific to the local population is unlikely.

Available in other languages
