Politics, getting involved early, ill or beneficial?

Ahead of the so-called Super Saturday by-elections, we wonder what good does it make for young people to be involved in politics at a young age?





"If there is something that you believed in, and there's something in society that you want to change, I feel like you have an obligation to get involved and create the change you want to see," says young political supporter Paul Mills when asked why young people should get involved.





Witnessing his step-father being very much involved in politics, Paul Mills, at his very young age back then, was inspired to actively participate in supporting the political party of his choice.





"It's a personal choice. Compulsory voting gives young people opportunity to actually make time and have a think about what we believe in and what we wanna see in the future," furthers Paul Mills.

Paul Mills (Supplied) Source: Supplied





The young Australian-Filipino reiterates that "the things that you see in society, if it troubled you or there's something that you're passionate about, you get involved in whatever capacity... having a say and getting your voice out there."





Getting involved or lending a hand are important to be aware and be part of the change that you want to happen.





Paul Mills (3rd from left) with other young political supporters (Supplied by P Mills) Source: Supplied by P Mills









