SBS Filipino

Poll shows voters unhappy with lack of key policy information

SBS Filipino

Malcolm Turnbull, left, and Bill Shorten

Malcolm Turnbull, left, and Bill Shorten Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 June 2016 at 12:41pm
By Hannah Sinclair
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Voters say they have not heard enough about big issues like health and education policy in this election campaign. Image: Malcolm Turnbull, left, and Bill Shorten (AAP)

Published 8 June 2016 at 12:41pm
By Hannah Sinclair
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Those views emerge in an exclusive SBS-Essential Media poll that has also found most people's opinions about who they will vote for have not changed since the campaign started.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January