Pollution of World's Oceans

La pollution plastique des océans est selon les experts la prochaine grande crise écologique

Source: LightRocket/GettyImages

Published 29 September 2016 at 1:21pm, updated 29 September 2016 at 1:32pm
By Gareth Boreham
Available in other languages

Twenty countries around the world have joined forces to create 40 new ocean sanctuaries in a bid to protect fragile Plastic rubbish washed ashore in Manila Bay from climate change and pollution. Image: Plastic rubbish washed ashore in Manila Bay (Getty Images)

