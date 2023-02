Highlights Every year about 300,000 babies are born in Australia.

The average fertility rate over the next five years expected to drop to the lowest level on record.

For many families, a balance between work and childcare can be very challenging.

A new population study predicts there will soon be far fewer babies











Struggling families say more support, including cheaper childcare and extended paid parental leave, should be included in the upcoming Budget.





