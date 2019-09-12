Pork products warning aims to stop spread of African Swine Fever

African swine fever has decimated pig herds in Asia over the last twelve months, most recently in the Philippines prompting concerns it could spread further south.
An animal checkpoint in the Philippines to help prevent the spread of African Swine Fever virus Source: AAP
Published 13 September 2019 at 9:32am, updated 13 September 2019 at 10:17am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The government is urging people not to bring pork products into Australia from countries affected by African swine Fever (ASF) over fears the disease could spread to livestock in Australia.
