SBS Filipino

Possible Double Dissolution Election

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_476961.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 March 2016 at 11:56am
By Brooke Boney
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Although there's no date set in concrete the Prime Minister is keeping his options open for a double dissolution election. Image: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (AAP)

Published 2 March 2016 at 11:56am
By Brooke Boney
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Senate reforms to stop minor parties entering the system on preferences is being examined by a committee and it's being hurried back to the parliament for tomorrow.

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January