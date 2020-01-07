Practical tips on how to save and build personal wealth

Most Filipinos indulge in dining in restaurants and buying coffee everyday. Finance broker Maria Papa says making small changes in one's spending habits could pave the way for building personal wealth.
Source: Pexels/Getty Images/KucherAV
Published 7 January 2020 at 3:54pm, updated 15 April 2021 at 8:47am
By Cristina Lazo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Bringing baon (packed food) to work and making your own coffee may save you 400 AUD per month.
