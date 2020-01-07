SBS Filipino

Practical tips on how to save and build personal wealth

baon, packed lunch, savings

Source: Pexels/Getty Images/KucherAV

Published 7 January 2020 at 3:54pm, updated 15 April 2021 at 8:47am
By Cristina Lazo
Available in other languages

Bringing baon (packed food) to work and making your own coffee may save you 400 AUD per month.

Most Filipinos indulge in dining in restaurants and buying coffee everyday. Finance broker Maria Papa says making small changes in one's spending habits could pave the way for building personal wealth.

