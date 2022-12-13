SBS Filipino

Practical tips for slashing Christmas spending and reducing carbon emissions

Christmas can still be merry this Christmas without burning your pockets, just be creative and resourceful in finding gifts and food preparation.

Christmas can still be merry this Christmas without burning your pockets, just be creative and resourceful in finding gifts and food preparation.

Published 13 December 2022 at 4:58pm, updated 14 December 2022 at 12:07pm
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

Christmas is truly fast approaching and almost everyone is busy with their festive celebrations. But how can we save on our spending and somehow reduce our carbon emissions too?

Highlights
  • Shopping locally will help reduce our 'carbon footprints' and could reap economic benefits to Australia too.
  • 45 % of the world's carbon emissions come from how we make, use, and dispose our stuff.
  • Clothes are one of the most common gifts during Christmas and in any occasion; on average, each Australian buys 15 kilos of new clothes every year.
Spending this holiday season will help many businesses recover from the impact of the COVID-pandemic.

Experts say that there are ways to continue to be merry this Christmas without burning your pockets and help reduce wastage.

You can use your creativity and be resourceful in finding gifts and food preparation.
Aussies are heading in the right direction when it comes to ensuring a fairer Christmas for the planet and communities.

More 'environmentally conscious' Aussies on the rise this Christmas