Practical tips for slashing Christmas spending and reducing carbon emissions

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Highlights Shopping locally will help reduce our 'carbon footprints' and could reap economic benefits to Australia too.

45 % of the world's carbon emissions come from how we make, use, and dispose our stuff.

Clothes are one of the most common gifts during Christmas and in any occasion; on average, each Australian buys 15 kilos of new clothes every year.

Spending this holiday season will help many businesses recover from the impact of the COVID-pandemic.





Experts say that there are ways to continue to be merry this Christmas without burning your pockets and help reduce wastage.





You can use your creativity and be resourceful in finding gifts and food preparation.

