Prayer rally against death penalty, condom distribution in Cebu

Prayer rally to be held against death penalty and condom distribution; Regional Tripartite and Wage Productivity Board plans to hold public hearings in Negros Oriental on petition for wage increases; Bangko Sentral considers Bohol office to minimise risk of loss on money transfer; Department of Health to revive Action Paputok Injury Reduction (APIR); Sinulog Foundation to end grand parade on broad dyalight earlier than the usual evening show to minimise crimes; Cordova and Lapu-Lapu island to coordinate traffic ease on the start of third bridge construction;



