SBS Filipino

Prayer rally against death penalty, condom distribution in Cebu

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_600491.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 December 2016 at 12:26pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news in the region by Nick Melgar Image: Cebu City Hall (Nick Melgar)

Published 13 December 2016 at 12:26pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Prayer rally to be held against death penalty and condom distribution; Regional Tripartite and Wage Productivity Board plans to hold public hearings in Negros Oriental on petition for wage increases; Bangko Sentral considers Bohol office to minimise risk of loss on money transfer; Department of Health to revive Action Paputok Injury Reduction (APIR); Sinulog Foundation to end grand parade on broad dyalight earlier than the usual evening show to minimise crimes; Cordova and Lapu-Lapu island to coordinate traffic ease on the start of third bridge construction;

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January