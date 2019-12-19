Premier announces landmark strategy for koala conservation

From the news submitted by Celeste Macintosh, including residents of Ipwich who were evacuated from their homes because of fires, and plans of many Queenslanders not to do fireworks during the coming New Year.
Koala Source: Flickr/Fairy Duff Public Domain
By Celeste Macintosh
The premier of Queensland announced a program to conserve Koalas in the state.
