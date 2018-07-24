Source: NDTV
Published 24 July 2018 at 1:54pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:45pm
By Nick Melgar, Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Here are today's headlines for Queensland News: Premier supports federal government’s obesity plan and sugar tax Deputy Premier leads rally to decriminalize abortion in QLD EKKA returns to Brisbane in August
