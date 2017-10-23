Premier unveils $ 50 power bill pledge; Queensland government won’t reconsider euthanasia; Divers Search on trawler accident survivors stopped; Council hold biggest annual garage sale
ARCHIVING Source: AAP
Published 23 October 2017 at 3:13pm, updated 23 October 2017 at 3:17pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Queensland news. Summary of latest news from the Sunshine State by Celeste Macintosh Image: AAP/Dan Peled
Published 23 October 2017 at 3:13pm, updated 23 October 2017 at 3:17pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share