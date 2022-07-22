Preparations for President Marcos Jr's SONA

SBS Filipino

President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. is set to deliver his first State on the Nation Address on 25 July at the Batasan Pambansa Source: PCOO/ROBINSON NIÑAL

Published 22 July 2022 at 4:19pm, updated 22 July 2022 at 5:41pm
By Shirley Escalante
Preparations are in full swing for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's first State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Highlights
  • Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio, former president Joseph Estrada, former president and Pampanga Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo have confirmed their attendance on the day.
  • Around 22,000 members of the police force will be in charge of security and checkpoints.
  • The Philippine Women's National Football Team met with President Marcos after their historic win at the 2022 ASEAN Football Federation Women’s Championship.
The SONA is set to take place at the Batasang Pambansa on the 25th of July.

  

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Team Filipinas, the 2022 Asean Football Federation (AFF) Womens Football Champions Source: PCOO


President Marcos begins term with economic measures



 

