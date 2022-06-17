SBS Filipino

Preparations underway for Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Sara Duterte's Inauguration Day

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will attend his daughter VP-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio's inauguration on June 19 in Davao City Source: AFP via Getty Images

Published 17 June 2022 at 2:18pm, updated 17 June 2022 at 4:32pm
By Shirley Escalante
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will attend his daughter VP-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio's inauguration on June 19 in Davao City. Former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo has also confirmed her attendance on the day.

Supreme Court Justice Ramon Paul Hernando will administer Vice president-elect Duterte-Carpio's oath of office.  

Highlights 

  • VP Elect Duterte-Carpio's priority project is to set up six Vice-President satellite offices in various regions
  • There are calls for a 5,000 cap on the overseas deployment of Filipino nurses
  • Outgoing Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. is dismayed over the Australian Government's lack of support for the Philippine candidate for the Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf (CLCS). 
 

