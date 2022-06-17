Preparations underway for Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Sara Duterte's Inauguration Day

Supreme Court Justice Ramon Paul Hernando will administer Vice president-elect Duterte-Carpio's oath of office.
- VP Elect Duterte-Carpio's priority project is to set up six Vice-President satellite offices in various regions
- There are calls for a 5,000 cap on the overseas deployment of Filipino nurses
- Outgoing Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. is dismayed over the Australian Government's lack of support for the Philippine candidate for the Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf (CLCS).
