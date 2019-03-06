SBS Filipino

Preserving culture and heritage through novels

Credits: www.ginaapostol.com

Credits: www.ginaapostol.com

Published 6 March 2019 at 11:25am, updated 6 March 2019 at 11:34am
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
New York based and award-winning Filipina author, Gina Apostol keeps the Philippine history alive through her novels.

Gina Apostol
won the Philippines National Book Award for each of her first two novels and her third won the 2013 PEN Open Book Award. 

Her first two novels, Bibliolepsy and The Revolution According to Raymundo Mata, both won the Juan Laya Prize for the Novel (Philippine National Book Award).

Her latest novel, Insurrecto, was named by Publishers’ Weekly as one of the Ten Best Books of 2018, Buzzfeed's Best Books of 2018 and Autostraddle's 50 Best Feminist Books of 2018.

Her essays and stories have appeared in The New York Times, Los Angeles Review of Books, Foreign Policy, Gettysburg Review and Massachusetts Review.

Ms Apostol will be at the
Adelaide Writers' Week
this March 2-7.

 

