Preserving culture and heritage through novels

Gina Apostol won the Philippines National Book Award for each of her first two novels and her third won the 2013 PEN Open Book Award.





Her first two novels, Bibliolepsy and The Revolution According to Raymundo Mata, both won the Juan Laya Prize for the Novel (Philippine National Book Award).





Her latest novel, Insurrecto, was named by Publishers’ Weekly as one of the Ten Best Books of 2018, Buzzfeed's Best Books of 2018 and Autostraddle's 50 Best Feminist Books of 2018.





Her essays and stories have appeared in The New York Times, Los Angeles Review of Books, Foreign Policy, Gettysburg Review and Massachusetts Review.





Ms Apostol will be at the Adelaide Writers' Week this March 2-7.











