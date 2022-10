Highlights President Duterte also thanked the United States for the COVID-19 vaccine donation

Around 23,727 Filipino minors with comorbidity have received their COVID-19 vaccine

the Commission on Elections is making preparations for the coming presidential debate for the May 2022 Elections

President Duterte also thanked China for the country's support to the ASEAN during the COVID pandemic





