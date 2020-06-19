President Duterte confident DOH Secretary Duque can answer allegations

Ombudsman Samuel Martires said that investigations by the Office of the Ombudsman have started prior to the lockdown
highlights
- DOH officials may face charges of gross inexcusable negligence, inefficiency and gross incompetence.
- DOH remains firm that the department has been transparent from the beginning of the pandemic
- Malacanang is convinced that local transmission of COVID-19 has slowed down
While Metro Manila remains under GCQ, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque says that there are enough places for critical care capacity
