President Duterte confident DOH Secretary Duque can answer allegations

The Office of the Ombudsman is investigating DOH's response to the COVID-19 pandemic Source: Dante Diosina Jr/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Published 19 June 2020 at 4:05pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

President Rodrigo Duterte is confident that DOH secretary Francisco Duque III will be able to answer allegations against him and the department

Ombudsman Samuel Martires said that investigations by the Office of the Ombudsman have started prior to the lockdown

 

highlights

  • DOH officials may face charges of  gross inexcusable negligence, inefficiency and gross incompetence.
  • DOH remains firm that the department has been transparent from the beginning of the pandemic
  • Malacanang is convinced that local transmission of COVID-19 has slowed down 
While Metro Manila remains under GCQ, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque says that there are enough places for critical care capacity 

 

