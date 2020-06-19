President Duterte confident DOH Secretary Duque can answer allegations

Available in other languages

Ombudsman Samuel Martires said that investigations by the Office of the Ombudsman have started prior to the lockdown











DOH officials may face charges of gross inexcusable negligence, inefficiency and gross incompetence.

DOH remains firm that the department has been transparent from the beginning of the pandemic

Malacanang is convinced that local transmission of COVID-19 has slowed down

While Metro Manila remains under GCQ, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque says that there are enough places for critical care capacity











