SBS Filipino

President Duterte orders investigation of Mayors who jumped the vaccine queue

SBS Filipino

news, covid-19, Filipino news, Philippine news

Several Mayors have jumped the queue and were vaccinated against COVID-19. Only health workers and frontline workers are in the government's priority list Source: Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 March 2021 at 3:37pm, updated 26 March 2021 at 5:31pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS

Presidente Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the investigation of Mayors who have jumped the queue and were vaccinated against COVID-19.

Published 26 March 2021 at 3:37pm, updated 26 March 2021 at 5:31pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • The Mayors say they wanted to build confidence and show their constituents that the vaccines were safe
  • Overall there are 99,891 active cases in the country with a total of 693,048 COVID-19 cases in the Philippines
  • Metro Manila Council says the Mayors have yet to discuss the possibility of extending the implementation of stricter version of general community quarantine (GCQ).
The World Health Organization has warned that vaccine supply donated to the Philippines from the COVAX Facility will be affected if  it does not strictly follow the government's priority list.

 

 

Advertisement

Listen to  SBS Filipino  10am-11am daily

Follow us on  Facebook  for more stories

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?