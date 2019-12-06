President Duterte promises quick release of funds for Bicol's rehabilitation

President Duterte promises quick release of fund for the rehabilitation of Bicol Source: Alfred Frias / Presidential Communications Operation Office
Published 6 December 2019 at 3:50pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
President Duterte was in Legazpi City to personally assess the areas typhoon-affected areas. The President has asked government agencies to submit their assessment reports to enable the quick allocation and release of funds needed for rehabilitation
