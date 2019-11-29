President Duterte promises to scrutinize SEA Games hosting

President Duterte vows to scrutinize SEA Games hosting Source: Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO)
Published 29 November 2019 at 4:59pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
President Rodrigo Duterte promises to look into the SEA Games hosting in relation to the failings of PHISGOC. He says no one will receive special consideration or treatment in the investigation.
