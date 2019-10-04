SBS Filipino

President Duterte's second visit to Russia

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte says the 2017 visit successfully set the foundation ofr closer bilateral cooperation

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte says the 2017 visit successfully set the foundation ofr closer bilateral cooperation

Published 4 October 2019 at 3:47pm, updated 4 October 2019 at 4:11pm
By Shirley Escalante
Available in other languages

Philippines and Russia strengthen ties as both parties sign agreements on defense, trade, energy, science and technology. This is the second visit of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to Russia, his first visit was in 2017

