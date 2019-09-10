SBS Filipino

Pressure on self and future uncertainty causes student stress

Students at Holy Spirit Catholic College, Lakemba

Students at Holy Spirit Catholic College, Lakemba Source: SBS

Published 10 September 2019 at 1:25pm, updated 10 September 2019 at 1:30pm
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Almost two thirds of young people are experiencing worrying levels of exam stress, and one in 10 are suffering from extreme stress when completing testing.

