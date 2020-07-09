SBS Filipino

Price of Pinoy products in Filo stores set to rise as supply fears hit market

SBS Filipino

Filipino shops and retail stores are worried for bigger supermarket competition

Source: Pexels

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 July 2020 at 8:48am, updated 17 July 2020 at 8:25am
By Joan Panopio
Presented by Joan Panopio
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Filipino grocery shop owners from QLD and other states are bracing for more product shortage as supply chain gets disrupted by border closures and lockdowns in Australia and Philippines

Published 10 July 2020 at 8:48am, updated 17 July 2020 at 8:25am
By Joan Panopio
Presented by Joan Panopio
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom