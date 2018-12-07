SBS Filipino

Prices continue to rise inspite of decrease in inflation rate

SBS Filipino

price of commodities continue to increase

ហេតុអ្វីបានជាការចំណាយកើនឡើងសម្រាប់អតិថិជន? Source: JAY DIRECTO/AFP/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 December 2018 at 5:44pm, updated 7 December 2018 at 6:01pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Commodity prices continue to increase despite a decrease in inflation rate last November. IBON Foundation says the Philippine government needs to rethink strategies as many families continue to struggle to provide for their basic needs.

Published 7 December 2018 at 5:44pm, updated 7 December 2018 at 6:01pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom