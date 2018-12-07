Prices continue to rise inspite of decrease in inflation rate

ហេតុអ្វីបានជាការចំណាយកើនឡើងសម្រាប់អតិថិជន? Source: JAY DIRECTO/AFP/Getty Images
Published 7 December 2018 at 5:44pm, updated 7 December 2018 at 6:01pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Commodity prices continue to increase despite a decrease in inflation rate last November. IBON Foundation says the Philippine government needs to rethink strategies as many families continue to struggle to provide for their basic needs.
Published 7 December 2018 at 5:44pm, updated 7 December 2018 at 6:01pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share