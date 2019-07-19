Prime Minister and Opposition Leader speak at 'Bush" regional summit

Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the Daily Telegraph Bush Summit 2019 in Dubbo Source: AAP
Published 19 July 2019 at 4:48pm, updated 19 July 2019 at 4:57pm
By Nakari Thorpe
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has told the Prime Minister Scott Morrison to “stop playing politics” with drought funding, saying Labor will back the government’s package, so long as it doesn’t come at the cost of other infrastructure projects. It come as both leaders joined in a Bush Summit in western New South Wales, where so many communities are suffering the first-hand effects of the drought
