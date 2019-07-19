SBS Filipino

Prime Minister and Opposition Leader speak at 'Bush" regional summit

SBS Filipino

Daily Telegraph Bush Summit 2019 in Dubbo, 390km north west of Sydney, Thursday, July 18, 2019.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the Daily Telegraph Bush Summit 2019 in Dubbo Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 July 2019 at 4:48pm, updated 19 July 2019 at 4:57pm
By Nakari Thorpe
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has told the Prime Minister Scott Morrison to “stop playing politics” with drought funding, saying Labor will back the government’s package, so long as it doesn’t come at the cost of other infrastructure projects. It come as both leaders joined in a Bush Summit in western New South Wales, where so many communities are suffering the first-hand effects of the drought

Published 19 July 2019 at 4:48pm, updated 19 July 2019 at 4:57pm
By Nakari Thorpe
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom