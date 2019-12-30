Prime Minister Scott Morrison announces compensation for NSW volunteer firefighters

Gladys Berejiklian, Scott Morrison Shane Fitzsimmons speak to the media during a press conference at NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) Headquarters. Source: AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi
Published 30 December 2019 at 1:56pm
By Sonia Lal
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Volunteer firefighters from New South Wales say they appreciate financial compensation from the federal government for their efforts. Payments will be available for firefighters who have spent over ten days in hazardous bushfire conditions.
Published 30 December 2019 at 1:56pm
By Sonia Lal
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share