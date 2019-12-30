SBS Filipino

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announces compensation for NSW volunteer firefighters

SBS Filipino

Gladys Berejiklian, Scott Morrison Shane Fitzsimmons speak to the media during a press conference at NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) Headquarters.

Gladys Berejiklian, Scott Morrison Shane Fitzsimmons speak to the media during a press conference at NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) Headquarters. Source: AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 December 2019 at 1:56pm
By Sonia Lal
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Volunteer firefighters from New South Wales say they appreciate financial compensation from the federal government for their efforts. Payments will be available for firefighters who have spent over ten days in hazardous bushfire conditions.

Published 30 December 2019 at 1:56pm
By Sonia Lal
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom