Prime Minister unveils 'JobMaker' plan for the future

Jobseeker, Jobmaker, COVID-19 Australia empleoyment, workplace relations, industrial reforms

Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the National Press Club in Canberra

Published 27 May 2020 at 3:14pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Prime Minister Scott Morrison says reforming industrial relations will be one of the keys to Australia's economic recovery.

Five working groups which will bring together unions, employer groups, business and other stakeholders will agree to reforms between now and September

The Business Council of Australia says reducing the complexity of awards would be good for everyone 

Employers and employees should discuss  and focus on ways to make businesses more successful 

ACTU Secretary Sally McManus says the creation of jobs will take a lot more than industrial relations reform.

 

 At the National Press Club, PM Morrison also outlined plans to reform the skills sector.

 

 

