Prince Edward visits Adelaide; Northern suburbs in Adelaide alarmed by rising crimes; Adelaide Fringe Festival on again; Jamie Oliver's Adelaide restaurant won't be closed after all; and an Australia saved by Mercy Mission in Thailand
Source: AAP
Published 19 April 2018 at 2:38pm, updated 19 April 2018 at 2:42pm
By Norma Hennessy
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Adelaide news. Summary of latest relevant news by Norma Hennessy Image:Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, meets Sophie the koala at the Adelaide Zoo Koala enclosure in Adelaide. Edward is on a three-day visit to Adelaide.
Published 19 April 2018 at 2:38pm, updated 19 April 2018 at 2:42pm
By Norma Hennessy
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share