Prince Edward visits Adelaide

Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, meets Sophie the koala at the Adelaide Zoo

Published 19 April 2018 at 2:38pm, updated 19 April 2018 at 2:42pm
By Norma Hennessy
Adelaide news. Summary of latest relevant news by Norma Hennessy

Prince Edward visits Adelaide;  Northern suburbs in Adelaide alarmed by rising crimes; Adelaide Fringe Festival on again;  Jamie Oliver's Adelaide restaurant won't be closed after all; and an Australia  saved by Mercy Mission in Thailand

