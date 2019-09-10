Prisoner released from Cebu jail under Good Conduct Time Allowance voluntarily surrenders
A prisoner is led by handcuffs Source: AAP
Published 10 September 2019 at 12:57pm, updated 10 September 2019 at 3:50pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Two prisoners released from Cebu jail under the government's Good Conduct Time Allowance law have voluntarily surrendered.
