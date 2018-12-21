Private health insurance premiums set to rise

Health insurance cards Source: Supplied
Published 21 December 2018
By Sarah Abo
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Private health insurance premiums are set to rise by 3.25 per cent, the lowest increase in almost two decades. An ageing population and rising health care costs have been blamed for the rise, and consumer groups hope out-of-pocket costs will be cut to offset the increase.
