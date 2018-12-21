Private health insurance premiums set to rise

SBS Filipino

Published 21 December 2018 at 4:19pm, updated 22 December 2018 at 8:41am
By Sarah Abo
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Private health insurance premiums are set to rise by 3.25 per cent, the lowest increase in almost two decades. An ageing population and rising health care costs have been blamed for the rise, and consumer groups hope out-of-pocket costs will be cut to offset the increase.

