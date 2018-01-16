SBS Filipino

Problems of avoidable plastic waste worldwide highlighted

This file 2008 photo provided by NOAA shows debris in Hanauma Bay, Hawaii.

This file 2008 photo provided by NOAA shows debris in Hanauma Bay, Hawaii

Published 16 January 2018 at 2:31pm, updated 16 January 2018 at 2:46pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Annalyn Violata
British Prime Minister Theresa Mays pledge to be the first generation to leave the environment in what she calls a better place has highlighted the problems posed by plastic waste around the world.

Ms May says she will ban avoidable plastic waste by 2042, describing the issue of single-use plastics, as one of the great environmental scourges of our time.

