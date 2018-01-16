Problems of avoidable plastic waste worldwide highlighted

Ms May says she will ban avoidable plastic waste by 2042, describing the issue of single-use plastics, as one of the great environmental scourges of our time.
This file 2008 photo provided by NOAA shows debris in Hanauma Bay, Hawaii Source: AAP
Published 16 January 2018 at 2:31pm, updated 16 January 2018 at 2:46pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
British Prime Minister Theresa Mays pledge to be the first generation to leave the environment in what she calls a better place has highlighted the problems posed by plastic waste around the world.
