Prolonged heatwave forecast for South Australia

Beach goers cart their inflatable boats to West Beach during a hot day in Adelaide Source: AAP
Published 12 January 2019 at 10:18am, updated 12 January 2019 at 10:29am
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
As South Australia prepares to swelter through another heatwave ((from Jan 11)), authorities are warning people to stay alert. Temperatures are expected to hit the mid-40s in northern parts of the state across the next week, with only slight relief expected next weekend.
