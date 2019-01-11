SBS Filipino

Prolonged heatwave forecast for South Australia

South Australia heatwave

Beach goers cart their inflatable boats to West Beach during a hot day in Adelaide Source: AAP

Published 12 January 2019 at 10:18am, updated 12 January 2019 at 10:29am
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
As South Australia prepares to swelter through another heatwave ((from Jan 11)), authorities are warning people to stay alert. Temperatures are expected to hit the mid-40s in northern parts of the state across the next week, with only slight relief expected next weekend.

